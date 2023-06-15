684 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.
About Mastercard
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
