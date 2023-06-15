7,709 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

