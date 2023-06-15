79,379 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

