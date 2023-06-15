8,294 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Visa comprises about 1.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.