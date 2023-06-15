8,850 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

