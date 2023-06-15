9,717 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

