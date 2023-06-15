97,372 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after acquiring an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,485,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

