985 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

