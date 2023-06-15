a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $2.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.19.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 9.7 %
AKA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.05. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
