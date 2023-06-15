A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMRK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

