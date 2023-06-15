AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.