AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

