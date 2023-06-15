abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON APEO opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £686.49 million, a PE ratio of 466.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 440.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.36).

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

