abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
LON ASCI opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.46. The company has a market capitalization of £56.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.87 and a beta of 0.99. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 216 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.62).
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
