abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

LON ASCI opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.46. The company has a market capitalization of £56.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.87 and a beta of 0.99. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 216 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.62).

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

