Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

