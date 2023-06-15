AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 3.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 389,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,192,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

