Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $88.55 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 7.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Public Storage worth $88,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.13.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $284.12 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.