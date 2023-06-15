Adelante Capital Management LLC Makes New $20.12 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,124,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

