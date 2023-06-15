Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,545,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

