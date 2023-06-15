Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.