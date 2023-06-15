Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $21,926.73 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $21,926.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mario M. Rosati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

