Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBGW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Aequi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

