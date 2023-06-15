AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 180,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on AERWINS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of AERWINS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc
