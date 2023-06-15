Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

