Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,684 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,701.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,701.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,609 shares of company stock worth $717,416. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

AFBI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $16.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

