Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

