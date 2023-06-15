AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 in the last 90 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

