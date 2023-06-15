AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,239,518 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the quarter. Cognition Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.29. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

