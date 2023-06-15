AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. CalAmp makes up 3.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.30% of CalAmp worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CalAmp Trading Down 2.2 %

About CalAmp

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

