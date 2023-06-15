AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

