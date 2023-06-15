Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

