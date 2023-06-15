Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air T Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

