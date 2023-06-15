Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 125,052 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $650,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

