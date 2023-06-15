Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,566,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

