Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,933,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Pfizer worth $816,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.