Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,431,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $800,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $687.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

