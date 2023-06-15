Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.96 Billion Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,956,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $323.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $327.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

