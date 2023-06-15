Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.11 Billion Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,021,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,477,451 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.16% of NIKE worth $2,108,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

