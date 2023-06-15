Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $888.98 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.68% of CDW worth $888,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CDW by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.58 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
