Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $979.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $979,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 335,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

MRK stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

