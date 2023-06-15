Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,254,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $439.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average is $405.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

