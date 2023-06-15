Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 115,439 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of AbbVie worth $644,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.