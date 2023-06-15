Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 218,689 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.00% of EOG Resources worth $764,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

