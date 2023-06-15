Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 835,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of TJX Companies worth $814,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

