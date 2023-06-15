Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,454 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.19% of Otis Worldwide worth $713,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.