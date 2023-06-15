Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,178,435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,911,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,178,435 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of NVIDIA worth $1,886,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 4,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $430.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.