Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 163,836 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Danaher worth $670,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average of $251.87.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

