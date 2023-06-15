Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 261,767 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,406,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Walmart worth $766,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $157.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.