Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 89,766 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,829,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 89,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,048,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

