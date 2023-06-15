Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $247.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ALNY opened at $198.49 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Articles
